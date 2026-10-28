Scenarios for the results of the midterm elections and their impact on the last two years of the Trump administration

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On November 3, Americans will vote in the midterm elections that will determine who will control Congress for the last two years of Donald Trump's presidency. Democrats need to win four seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to overturn the current fragile Republican majority of 218 to 214 seats in the House and 53 to 47 in the Senate. Polls give Democrats the edge to win the House of Representatives, while the Senate race remains too close to predict a winner.

Trump's approval rating is at a record low now, and against this backdrop, the election could change the political situation in Washington. Even if Democrats win one or both houses of Congress, however, Trump will retain his veto power and broad executive powers, limiting Democrats' ability to pass significant legislative changes.

Analysts, political strategists and economists interviewed by Reuters said that in 2027 there will likely be clashes between the two parties over raising the national debt ceiling and financing the government, regardless of the election results.

Reuters also lists the main scenarios and the possible consequences for Trump's presidency, Congress and the economy from the midterm elections.

Democrats win the House of Representatives, but not the Senate

Scenario A: Democratic majority of 5 to 20 seats in the House

Democrats gain control of the House committees representatives, the right to demand documents and testimony through subpoenas, and the ability to investigate Trump and his administration.

Trump administration officials against whom Congress has issued subpoenas may refuse to comply with them, as the Justice Department, run by Trump appointees, is unlikely to take action to enforce them.

Trump retains his veto power and broad authority over tariffs, immigration, and foreign policy. On October 20, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives would be able to do “very little” to block Trump's agenda.

Senate Republicans are blocking most of the Democrats' priorities.

Democrats can pass bills with mostly symbolic and political messages on topics such as health care, abortion rights, housing policy, and artificial intelligence data centers, but few, if any, of them are likely to become law.

In 2027, disputes over the national debt ceiling, budget battles, and threats of a government shutdown loom.

Implications: Democrats will be able to investigate Trump and his administration through hearings and subpoenas, but they will not be able to substantially change policy. Analysts expect a sharp clash over the government debt limit by the summer, which could shake financial markets and unsettle investors. Trump, who has largely bypassed Congress over the past two years, is likely to continue to push his agenda through executive orders.

Scenario B: Democratic majority of 21 to 40 seats in the House

The Democratic leadership would have more freedom to overcome disagreements within their own party and push through their priorities.

A larger group of newly elected congressmen, including more progressives, could strengthen calls for Trump's impeachment.

Some Republicans may be more inclined to oppose Trump on issues like tariffs and war with Iran, which polls show are unpopular.

A larger Democratic majority could strengthen their position in budget and debt ceiling negotiations and help them win concessions from Republicans.

Democrats will have more votes and a better chance of passing bills on health care, abortion rights, and the cost of living, forcing Senate Republicans to take difficult policy positions on the ballot.

Impact: Democrats are likely to pass bills to show they want to fight inflation, limit Trump's military powers, and oppose the construction of data centers. However, significant legislative breakthroughs remain unlikely, as Senate Republicans can block these initiatives and Trump has a veto. The president will be able to continue to govern through executive action, and a dispute over the national debt ceiling remains likely.