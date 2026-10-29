Ivan betrayed his allies in "Games of the Will"

The Canary tribe suffered a new political shake-up in “Games of the Will“, after Ivan cast a decisive vote against his ally Krasimir. The businessman was sent to a duel for survival after the Greens lost in the Arena.

Ivan's move came after a series of unexpected changes in the tribe. Before the start of the battle for inviolability, former gymnast Konstantinelli voted for him in the election of a new captain. Thus, Ivan took the leadership position and the dominance of the women's coalition was interrupted.

Mistakes decided the battle between the Canary and the Hurricanes

The competition between the Canary and the Hurricanes started with an advantage for one of the tribes, but mistakes turned its course. An inaccuracy by the adventure lover Simona led to a serious lag for the Hurricanes.

The Canary Islands also failed to maintain their lead. Their mistake a few meters before the finish line erased the accumulated advantage and left the outcome of the battle to be decided in the logical task.

In it, Boyan defeated Velizar and brought victory to the Hurricanes. Thus, the inhabitants of the Isolator were saved, and the Canary Islands had to determine who would be sent to a duel for survival. NOVA indicated that the decisive vote was cast by Ivan against Krasimir.

A completely aerial battle is coming

The next episode of “Games of the Will“ is on October 29 at 8:00 PM on NOVA. It features a battle for integrity, presented as the first-of-its-kind all-air race in the format.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg