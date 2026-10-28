Peace talks with Russia: Zelensky ready to discuss territories, but on one condition

Ukraine is ready to discuss the territorial issue, but only at a meeting at the leadership level. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jeten.

„We are ready to talk about the territories, but at the leadership level“, Zelensky said, specifying that the topic is important for the Russian-American side. According to him, the technical talks should prepare a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi is expected in November

Ukraine expects the trilateral meeting at the technical level to be held in Abu Dhabi between November 6 and 10. Zelensky said that Kiev expects the American side to confirm the date. The previously planned meeting in Brussels was postponed by the US.

„At a technical level, the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place. We may change the venue, but we should not change the dates so often. We must hold this meeting“, said the Ukrainian president.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Kiev hopes that the talks will take place by November 10, with the final confirmation depending on the US side.

Energy, the Black Sea and the exchange of people

Zelensky indicated that the agenda of the technical negotiations will not be limited to the territories. Among the topics are the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure and actions in the Black Sea, as well as the exchange of people and prisoners of war.

Ukraine wants to also discuss the fate of civilians detained in Russia and the return of Ukrainian children. “There are many humanitarian issues”, Zelensky said.

According to him, if the technical talks lead to sufficiently specific agreements, the next step should be a meeting at the leadership level. The president did not specify a specific date for such a meeting.

The trilateral format was discussed as a possible mechanism for preparing negotiations to end the war. At the moment, only the intention for technical talks and the expected period for their holding have been confirmed, while the date and place are subject to final coordination.

Sources: uatv.ua, pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.net