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A large-scale construction scandal on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast has acquired the characteristics of an international detective novel, writes the Ukrainian news site about corruption scandals pravda-narodu.com.

Near Varna, in the elite Baba Alino area next to the Golden Sands nature park, the Bulgarian authorities have uncovered a gigantic illegal residential complex. On 36 plots of land with an area of ​​about 10 hectares, 104 buildings have been built without any permits, the forest has been completely cut down and infrastructure has been arbitrarily built using forged documents.

During the operation, law enforcement officers detained workers - citizens of Ukraine and Moldova. The main investor in this illegal project turned out to be the Odessa corporation "KUB", which belongs to the famous Ukrainian entrepreneur Oleg Nevzorov, reports the information source Bankova Mail.

In Ukraine, Oleg Nevzorov has a solid reputation as an organizer of large-scale construction pyramids.

His name appears in high-profile scandals surrounding the residential complexes "Gagarin Plaza", "Zoloty Bereg" and "Tairovsky Sady".

Each of these objects is the subject of long-standing legal proceedings due to double sales of the same apartments and thousands of defrauded investors, and the entrepreneur's property has been under Ukrainian seizure since 2018.

According to media publications, Nevzorov's business in Odessa developed under the patronage of influential businessman Boris Kaufman and the late founder of Kadorr Group Adnan Kivan. The expansion to Varna was planned as a continuation of the activities of the same financial-industrial group, where Nevzorov acted as the main public figure.

The most resonant detail in the case is the political support that the entrepreneur received at the highest level. In July 2025, the acting head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) of Bulgaria, Denyo Denev, signed an official order to deport Nevzorov and ban him from entering the country for 10 years. However, within two weeks, the official canceled his own decision.

According to the Bulgarian Mediapool, the cancellation of the extradition was due to the personal intervention of the leader of the leading Bulgarian party GERB Boyko Borisov. According to journalists, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk turned to him with an urgent request. Local media openly call the Ukrainian diplomat a “hidden accomplice“ of a shady construction project in Varna.

The situation escalated on May 28, when Bulgarian special services conducted mass searches on the territory of an illegal complex in “Baba Alino“. Immediately after that, Oleg Nevzorov disappeared from Varna.

His armored SUV Toyota Land Cruiser was soon spotted in Sofia on the closed territory of the Ukrainian embassy, ​​which enjoys diplomatic immunity, writes Bankova Mail. According to the latest data, after a short stay at the diplomatic mission, the entrepreneur's car crossed the Bulgarian-Romanian border. Bulgarian law enforcement officers continue the investigation, which threatens to escalate into a serious diplomatic scandal between Kiev and Sofia.