It's not just the signals from the "Vazrazhdane" party about the built-up neighborhood in Varna. In order for the director of DANS to issue an order to expel a Ukrainian citizen from Bulgaria, then there were some bees in DANS, most of them in the local DANS and in the larger one, who fought for our national security and in a rather insecure environment, whether your superiors want what you are doing.

This was said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio by the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, former MP, lawyer and leader of "Movement 21" Tatyana Doncheva.

"Denyo Denev had material to expel Ukrainian citizens for 20 years. This means that some little bees have done their job. What is more worrying to me is our misunderstanding that we are Bulgarians and that we should look at a case in which some Ukrainian citizens who came to our country have put us in a situation where we feel like strangers in our own country. They have gained control of over 100 acres of land in key areas in Bulgaria. This is not a border area to argue with a neighboring country. This is in the heart of the country, where they have fenced off 100 acres and built,", commented Tatyana Doncheva.

"Are you deaf and blind, don't you understand that a territory grab is taking place? This is the most worrying thing for me," she added.

And she admitted that she was interested in what the TIM group had been doing, "because to let them into Varna, to become number 1 in construction and to do whatever they want, seems extremely suspicious to me":

"And now TIM has a strong influence, they are mandate holders. Because their party "Our Town" is the mandate holder. Now it can be called "Our State" - the party of the Krichim mayor."

On Radio Tochka Doncheva commented on the statement of the Ukrainian ambassador, as well as who ordered Denyo Danev to cancel the order. And she pointed out that the BSP started from scratch and Buzludzha will be counted.