Dmitry Medvedev: Your peaceful sleep is over! Prepare for more drones

The deputy chairman of Russia's influential Security Council and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned European leaders in a sharp tone today that drones will continue to enter their countries and deprive their populations of peaceful sleep, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Medvedev's statement comes after NATO accused Moscow of reckless behavior and promised to "protect every centimeter of allied territory", in response to an incident in Romania, which reported that a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in the city of Galati during an attack on neighboring Ukraine.

Medvedev said it had yet to be determined which country the drone belonged to, but added that "impotent" European leaders should stop expressing outrage over the incident, as they are directly involved in the war against Russia.

"Let them prepare: this will continue to happen", Medvedev said in a statement, adding: "There is a war going on! And the citizens of the European Union countries, as well as the population of the warring countries, will not be able to sleep peacefully. Especially in those places where there are drone factories for the needs of Bandera formations. So shut up. This is just the beginning!".

"After all, European drones, spare parts for them and other weapons, not to mention intelligence information, are used every day in attacks against our country. As a result of their actions, damage is being caused to residential buildings, in which our peaceful citizens are dying,“ Medvedev said.

"EU citizens, you must understand that your authorities have unilaterally entered a war with Russia," the Russian politician noted, quoted by TASS.

He called on Europeans to be vigilant and not be surprised by anything.

"Your peaceful sleep is over. However, you know who is responsible and why!", Medvedev summed up.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the drone incident in Romania, TASS reported earlier today, and the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow will immediately react to Romania's retaliatory decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Constanta.