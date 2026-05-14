How many holes are there in the camper from Okolchitsa? Ralitsa Asenova posted photos, Emil Dechev commented

FAKTI.BG publicizes journalistic investigations from various media outlets because it supports freedom of speech.

Photos of the camper in which the three people from Okolchitsa died, Ralitsa Asenova posted. They show that there are 9 holes in the hatch in the roof of the camper.

This contradicts the version of the prosecutor's office, which reported that only 3 shots were fired in the camper, with the projectile of one of them remaining in the skull of Nikolay Zlatkov.

The camper with the bodies of Ivo Kalushev, Alexander Makulev and Nikolay Zlatkov was discovered on February 8, 7 days after the deaths of Ivaylo Ivanov, Plamen Stattev and Decho Vassilev of Petrohan. The same day, the camper was moved to a police parking lot in the village of Kostelevo near Vratsa. The photos were taken with a drone at this very parking lot, where the camper is still standing.

The photos were published shortly before the guest appearance of former Interior Minister Emil Dechev on the YouTube channel "Off Air" with host Maria Tsantsarova, who asked the questions that Nikolay Zlatkov's mother also asked in her post.

If there are more bullet holes, the investigating prosecutor should schedule a new inspection, commented Dechev, who was a criminal judge before becoming a minister.

He repeated his words, which he also said in parliament, that the Minister of Interior cannot influence the investigation in any way, and all actions on it are determined by the supervising prosecutor. The investigating police officers are the only ones in the Ministry of Interior system to whom the minister cannot give orders, Dechev also said.

If the parents of the deceased are not satisfied with the actions of the investigating prosecutor, they can appeal his decision in court, he commented.