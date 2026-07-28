FAKTI.BG publicizes journalistic investigations from various media outlets because it supports freedom of speech.

Bulgaria is at the center of an international scandal related to the potential purchase of decommissioned Polish MiG-29 fighters. To 11:28 a.m. on July 28, 2026 the situation quickly escalated after official Warsaw directly refuted the official positions of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense (MOD). While the acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov insists that Sofia is only looking for spare parts to maintain its domestic aviation, the Polish authorities have announced that the Bulgarian side actually wants to buy all 14 remaining Soviet aircraft, which Ukraine has also claimed for a long time.

The thesis of the authorities: We are looking for parts, not whole aircraft

According to the official statements of the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, Bulgaria has sent an official request to Poland and Hungary in order to provide spare parts and units for the Bulgarian MiG-29 fighters.

In an official statement quoted by Bulgarian National Television (bntnews.bg/news/dimitar-stoyanov-balgariya-e-otpravila-zapitvane-do-polsha-za-rezervni-chasti-za-iztrebitelite-mig-29-1404784news.html), Stoyanov commented:

„These spare parts are needed for our MiG-29s and I ask if there is such a possibility. There are no negotiations for the purchase of aircraft“.

The minister added that the protection of Bulgarian airspace is a major national priority and the state is obliged to maintain its aviation until the full use of the new platforms. The Ministry of Defense initially categorically denied participating in the bidding for the fighters, which Poland planned to redirect as military aid to Ukraine.

Opposition: “They are turning us into NATO's wretched people“

The revelations caused a wave of sharp criticism from the pro-Western opposition forces in Bulgaria. The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev published an extremely critical position, disseminated by the newspaper Sega (segabg.com/hot/category-bulgaria/voenniyat-ministur-prizna-che-e-pital-oficialno-polsha-za-mig-29), in which he accused the government of lying and lacking a Euro-Atlantic vision.

The opposition emphasized the following arguments:

Blocking aid to Ukraine : Bulgaria is effectively bidding against the Russian-attacked country for planes it desperately needs every day.

: Bulgaria is effectively bidding against the Russian-attacked country for planes it desperately needs every day. Technological lag : While neighboring countries switch to modern platforms, the Bulgarian government continues to fight for more Soviet equipment.

: While neighboring countries switch to modern platforms, the Bulgarian government continues to fight for more Soviet equipment. Lack of transparency: The opposition demands the immediate publication of the letters to Poland and Hungary to make it clear what the estimated cost is and why funds are being poured into a declining Soviet ecosystem.

Current Situation: The Polish Denial

The truth came out when the Polish Ministry of Defense confirmed that a NATO country (Bulgaria) had officially offered to purchase all 14 remaining MiG-29 fighters. The information was disseminated by the information portal Bulgaria Boulevard (boulevardbulgaria.bg/articles/polsha-tvardi-che-balgariya-e-poiskala-da-kupi-vsichki-neyni-mig-29). The Polish representatives pointed out that the machines are in good condition and since the Bulgarians want to pay for them, this proves their qualities.

At the moment, the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense is in a delicate situation. On the one hand, Dimitar Stoyanov admits to the letter sent, and on the other - the discrepancy in the scale of the order (parts versus 14 fighter jets) is increasing political tension in Sofia. Analysts emphasize that this move could seriously damage the country's reputation among other allies in the Alliance.

Geopolitical repercussions: The position of NATO and the allies

The international reaction to the case is restrained but eloquent. Unofficial sources from NATO headquarters, quoted in Bulgarian media as Mediapool (mediapool.bg/polsha-mozhe-da-prodade-chasti-za-mig-29-na-bulgaria-vmesto-na-ukraina-obnovena-news385640.html), hint at serious confusion among the allies. Sofia's insistence on investing millions in the maintenance of outdated Soviet equipment is perceived as an anomaly against the backdrop of the general strategy for urgent de-Sovietization of the Eastern Flank.

The US Embassy in Sofia is currently refusing to officially comment on the topic, but diplomatic representatives recall that partner countries are encouraged to get rid of Russian and Soviet weapons. According to analysts, such a purchase of entire aircraft from Poland sends a negative signal to Washington, questioning the country's loyalty to the common allied priorities of technological independence from Moscow.

Financial nonsense: MiG-29 vs. the new F-16 Block 70

Defense experts raise serious questions about the economic logic of the transaction. A comparative analysis of the costs shows deep structural problems:

Resource and maintenance : Maintenance of one hour of flight of the MiG-29 is becoming increasingly expensive due to the lack of licensed spare parts outside of Russia. Polish machines, although modernized to NATO standards, have a very limited residual resource.

: Maintenance of one hour of flight of the MiG-29 is becoming increasingly expensive due to the lack of licensed spare parts outside of Russia. Polish machines, although modernized to NATO standards, have a very limited residual resource. Investment in nothing : The money that Sofia plans to give for the 14 Polish aircraft is "down the drain", as these machines will not be able to be used in the long term.

: The money that Sofia plans to give for the 14 Polish aircraft is "down the drain", as these machines will not be able to be used in the long term. The delivery of the F-16 Block 70: Bulgaria has already paid billions for a total of 16 brand new F-16 Block 70 fighters. The redirection of budgetary resources and pilots to the maintenance of an old Soviet squadron will only delay the transition of the Air Force to modern Western weapons and will increase the cost of infrastructure preparation at the "Graf Ignatievo" airbase.

Kiev's anger: The position of the Ukrainian government

The most acute reaction remains on the Sofia - Kiev axis. Diplomatic sources from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense express "deep disappointment" from the actions of the Bulgarian caretaker government.

Ukraine has been negotiating with Warsaw for months to receive the 14 fighter jets in question as military aid. Since Ukrainian pilots are trained on them, they can immediately use them in combat operations on the front. The fact that Bulgaria - a NATO member state under the umbrella of Collective Defense - is trying to – buy– vital equipment is interpreted in Kiev as direct sabotage of Ukrainian defense capabilities.

Expert Comment: “Pouring Millions into a Bottomless Pit“

Former Bulgarian defense ministers have expressed strong disagreement with the course taken by the caretaker cabinet. In their comments, they emphasize that buying the Polish aircraft for parts or for flying is a strategic mistake. According to them, Poland is decommissioning these machines itself because their maintenance has become a logistical nightmare. Instead of looking for "patchwork" solutions with Soviet platforms, the resource should be fully directed towards accelerating projects for joint airspace protection (Air Policing) with NATO allies until the arrival of the F-16.

Domestic political consequences: Request for resignations

The discrepancy between the official statements of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense and the revelations from Warsaw has exploded the political sector in our country. Representatives of the pro-European parties have already announced that they are preparing an official hearing of Minister Dimitar Stoyanov in the parliamentary defense committee.

On the sidelines of the National Assembly, demands for the resignation of the defense minister are increasingly being heard due to the damage to the country's prestige internationally and the misinformation of Bulgarian society. The case is also increasing pressure on the caretaker prime minister to undertake personnel changes in the cabinet in order to avoid complete diplomatic isolation within the EU and NATO.