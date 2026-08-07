Kolyo Paramov to Dimitar Glavchev: Expand the investigation into the case of "Peevski to the bankruptcy of Corpbank"

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A new complaint with a high social and political charge was sent to the Chairman of the Court of Accounts Dimitar Glavchev. Its author is the economist and former MP from the 36th Grand National Assembly Kolyo Paramov, who insists that the institution significantly expand the scope of the investigation requested by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in connection with the property status of MP Delyan Peevski.

Copies of the complaint have also been sent to Prime Minister Rumen Radev, as well as to the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev.

In the document, Paramov states that as a co-author of the draft of the Law on the Court of Accounts The Court of Auditors, filed in 1994, feels morally obligated to respond to the actions of the current management of the institution. According to him, an inspection limited to only the last three years could not provide a real picture of the origin of significant financial assets and the processes that, in his opinion, have had an impact on state finances over the past decade.

Paramov's main request is that the audit begin in 2014 - the period after the bankruptcy of Corporate Commercial Bank (CCB) - and continue until the present.

The complaint proposes that the Court of Auditors analyze accounting documents related to the bankruptcy proceedings of CCB, the actions of the bank's trustees, as well as the activities of several specifically named commercial companies. The author also insists that a report by the Court of Auditors, prepared during the time of the previous chairman, Tsvetan Tsvetkov, be used as a basis for comparison.

Paramov also makes a number of criticisms of the work of state institutions, expressing the opinion that the inspection should be significantly larger and clarify circumstances that, in his opinion, are relevant to the public interest and the financial accountability of the state.

In the final part of the document, the economist formulates seven specific recommendations to the Chairman of the Court of Auditors. Among them are expanding the time scope of the audit, making a comparison with previous audit reports, in-depth analysis of available documents and publicity of the results.

What Kolyo Paramov insists on

the inspection should cover the period 2014-2026;

the documents surrounding the bankruptcy of Corpbank should be analyzed;

the actions of the bank's trustees should be verified;

the companies mentioned in the complaint should be inspected;

a previous report of the Court of Auditors should be used as a basis for comparison;

a broader financial and accounting analysis should be prepared;

the results of the inspection should be publicly disclosed.

The complaint also contains numerous allegations of alleged financial violations, state losses, dependencies and other circumstances that the author considers to be subject to verification. At the moment, these allegations represent the position of Kolyo Paramov and have not been confirmed by publicly known official conclusions or effective judicial acts.

At the moment, there is no public reaction from the Court of Auditors regarding the submitted complaint. If an official position is received from the institution or other affected parties, FACTI will publish it.