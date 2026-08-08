Murders committed by minors in Bulgaria: The most famous cases and punishments

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The violent crimes committed by minors and juveniles of school age are causing huge upheavals in Bulgarian society and raising the question of control and punishment.

The latest shocking case from August 4, 2026 in Plovdiv, where 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev was beaten to death by a group of students, proves that child aggression is escalating to unthinkable levels. Investigations show that perpetrators often go unpunished to the full extent of the law due to the lack of criminal liability for persons under 14 years of age and the drastically reduced sentences for teenagers up to 18 years of age.

Timeline of Horror: The Most Famous Cases of Child Abuse in Bulgaria

Over the years, our country has witnessed several key and emblematic cases in which children take human lives with unprecedented sadism.

The murder of Georgi Kuzev on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv (August 2026):

A group of 10 young people between the ages of 14 and 17 lured a 37-year-old man through a fake profile on social networks. Under the pretext of being “pedophile hunters“, the students abused him and spent more than an hour filming brutal footage. On August 7, the Plovdiv District Court remanded the five main defendants in custody. The victim died from severe internal injuries.

The murder of 11-year-old Niki in Burgas (2017):

One of the most chilling cases in our recent history. Ivan Ivanov, then 15, fatally stabbed 11-year-old Nikol Yonchev in an elevator after a social media argument about hookah. The case has sparked serious debates about the mental health of teenagers online.

The Tragedy in Borisov Garden – The Murder of Georgi Ignatov (2015):

15-year-old Georgi was stabbed with a knife on a bench in Borisova Gradina. The perpetrator, then a minor student, Yoan Matev, managed to hide for years, completely changing his appearance. The case went through a number of twists and turns until the court finally imposed an effective sentence, reduced according to juvenile laws.

Случаят с удушената Маргарита в Перник (2012 г.):

17-годизната Маргарита бе брутално удушена от съученичката си Ивета и нейния приятел. Мотивът зад престъплението се оказа нелепа тийнейджърска ревност и неуредени лични отношения, които завършиха по възможно най-фаталния начин.

Статистика на МВР: Тревожен ръст на детската престъпност

Официалните данни от криминалната статистика на Министерството на вътрешните работи (МВР) и Националния статистически институт (НСИ) очертават стряскаща тенденция през последните години:

Ежегоден ръст: Броят на малолетните (до 14 г.) и непълнолетните (14–17 г.), преминали през Детските педагогически стаи за извършени тежки престъпления против личността (убийства, опити за убийства и тежки телесни повреди), нараства устойчиво средно с 12% на година.

Снижаване на възрастовата граница: Наблюдава се критично снижаване на възрастта на извършителите на брутално насилие – все по-често деца между 11 и 13 години проявяват агресия, която включва използване на хладни оръжия или групово малтретиране.

Групов характер: Над 65% от тежките криминални прояви, извършени от ученици, са реализирани в съучастие (групи от трима или повече младежи), което засилва чувството за анонимност и споделена безнаказаност.

Психологически профил на децата насилници

Криминалните психолози подчертават, че съвременният профил на детето, способно да отнеме живот, се различава драстично от клишетата в миналото.

Илюзия за нормалност: Извършителите често не произхождат от маргинализирани семейства, а от стабилна средна класа. На пръв поглед те са приличен тип ученици, но страдат от дълбока липса на родителска емпатия и емоционално отчуждение у дома.

Digital desensitization: Excessive consumption of violence on the Internet, brutal video games and social networks distorts the perception of reality. For these children, death and pain seem "resettable", and live-streaming the beating is seen as a game for gaining likes and social status.

Lack of Guilt and “Witch Hunt“: Attackers often rationalize their actions. In the case of Plovdiv in 2026, they proclaimed themselves "moral judges" ("pedophile hunters"), which in their eyes justifies sadism and removes the inhibitions of their conscience. (Source: euronews.bg/news/minors-beat-man-to-death-claim-they-are)

The law in our country against foreign experience: Where did Bulgaria go wrong?

Bulgarian legislation remains highly restrictive regarding the possibility of actually trying children:

Minors (under 14 years old): Absolutely criminally irresponsible. In case of murder, they do not go to prison, but only receive measures under the Law on Combating Antisocial Behavior of Minors and Juveniles (for example, placement in educational boarding schools).

Minors (14-18 years): Are only responsible if they understood their act, but the legal framework drastically reduces their sentences. For intentional murder in a particularly agonizing manner, the maximum for a teenager is up to 10-12 years in prison.

How is it in the world?

USA: Many states lack a minimum age for the most serious crimes. Children aged 11-12 can be tried in Adult Court for intentional homicide and receive life imprisonment without parole.

United Kingdom: The age of criminal responsibility is only 10 years. The case of 10-year-olds Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, who in 1993 killed a 2-year-old child and were sentenced to prison by an adult court, is emblematic.

Germany and France: The minimum age limit is 14 years (as in our country), but for minors above this age there are strict specialized prisons and specialized court panels that emphasize long-term isolation, combined with forced psychiatric therapy, with no possibility of easy reduction of the sentence in the absence of correction.

Public pressure in Bulgaria for urgent changes to the Criminal Code, lowering the threshold for criminal liability, and introducing stricter control over social media is reaching its peak. However, institutions continue to lag behind in real reforms, while our children are becoming executioners.