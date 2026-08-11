Local business against the "Palace in Balchik

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A serious conflict between the Cultural Center “Palace“ and a local business in Balchik reached the prosecutor's office.

The reason is an attempt to enter a restaurant on the beach, damaged locks and a dispute over the ownership of a site in which the company invested 120,000 leva.

On December 19, 2025 - just a day after the auction for the beaches around the “Palace” two workers were spotted near the restaurant under the villa “Tihoto gnezdo”. According to data from the signal submitted to the prosecutor's office, they attempted to enter the site. When the police arrived, damaged cartridges were found on the restaurant's locks.

The manager of “Parkings and Garages - Balchik“ EOOD suspects that the actions are related to the management of “The Palace“, headed by the temporary director Galina Todorova Mitkova. According to him, it is possible that the workers acted precisely on her orders.

How did it get to this point?

Behind the conflict is a story that began years earlier. In 2020, “PARKINGS AND GARAGES-BALCHIK“ EOOD withdrew a target loan with which it invested in the construction and equipment of the establishment. The company claims that it built the concrete platforms with its own funds, installed the pavilion, made the electrical and plumbing installation and purchased the necessary equipment and property for the operation of the site. According to the manager of the local company, CC “The Palace” never handed over a ready-to-operate establishment to the company. The documents for the beach described only two concrete platforms with a total area of 69 sq. m.

The auction that changes the situation

On December 18, 2025, an auction was held for the lease of the beaches “Balchik – Palace – north“, “Balchik – Palace“ and “Balchik – Palace – south“. The procedure was opened after the early termination of the contract for the beach, concluded with “Cultural Center “Palace“.

The local company participated in the auction, with the desire to continue its activities on site. However, it did not win the procedure. Another legal entity was determined as the new tenant. After the selection of a new tenant for the business, another problem arose - the fate of the pavilion in which the company had invested the funds from the target loan.

Thus, the company finds itself in a situation where it loses the opportunity to continue its activities on the beach, disputes the ownership of the built establishment and at the same time faces the risk of its removal.

What happens to the site?

On December 20, 2025, while the company is removing its belongings from the establishment, employees of the Balchik Regional Administration arrive on site. A protocol has been drawn up for the manager warning him not to take independent action to remove the site until it is clear who its owner is.

Meanwhile, the dispute has already reached the prosecutor's office. The business insists on checking who damaged the locks of the establishment, why an attempt was made to enter it and whether the actions of the workers were related to the management of the “Palace”.

Who is protecting the business?

The case goes far beyond the dispute over a pavilion. On one side is a local company that has invested 120,000 leva and years of work on the site. On the other side is an institution managing one of the most recognizable tourist complexes in Balchik. And between them there are broken locks, a dispute over ownership and the danger of an investment made with private funds being wiped out.

And if a local entrepreneur can invest personal funds, work for years and in the end turn out to have no control over what he himself has built - then who protects the local business when there is a state institution standing opposite?