"Market Links" for the presidential elections: Yotova-Vulchev are in first place with 41.4%. Gyurov-Kandev are second with 21.9%

The data from the first survey by “Market Links “ on electoral attitudes before the presidential elections on October 25, carried out jointly with bTV, are clear. The survey was conducted among 1006 people over 18 years of age in the country in the period from September 26 to 29 using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.

According to the survey, the presidential candidate couple Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev are in first place with 41.4%. In second place are Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev with 21.9%.

In third place are Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin with 6.4%. They are followed by Ivelin Mihaylov with 3.9%, Radostin Vassilev with 1.6% and Ivan Hristanov with 0.9%. Other candidates receive 3.7%.

“This record number of presidential candidate pairs registered for this vote does not actually show a very serious dispersion of voters in different directions. We see that they are again focusing on the first factions and on the most well-known candidates“, shared in the studio of “This Morning“ sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov, who presented the results of the national representative survey.

The survey was conducted among 1,006 people over 18 years of age in the country in the period from September 26 to 29 using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.