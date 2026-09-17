Iliyan Vassilev: The frauds in Bulgargaz continue. In full force!

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The frauds in „Bulgargaz“ continue. In full force.

This time the question is about the huge profit that the company can make from trading in natural gas - not only with its own quantities after fulfilling its obligations as a public supplier, but also through purchases and sales on „Gas Hub Balkan“. The differences between our exchange and the European ones are over 14 euros per MWh!?!

As an enterprise with a dominant position, „Bulgargaz“ has special responsibilities. But when trading on the free market, it should behave like a normal market participant - transparently, competitively and on equal terms for traders.

And this is where the question arises.

Why doesn't „Bulgargaz“ sell its free quantities at the best market offer and make profits for itself, including to foreign buyers, when the market situation allows it?

Instead of maximizing revenues for the state-owned company, which as you know is in an unenviable financial position due to an agreement with Botas and the debts of Toplofikatsiya, if quantities are indeed being agreed with specific traders, the obvious question arises: why doesn't the management of Bulgargaz do it?

If the profit, according to estimates by people in the industry, is around 10 million euros per month, and it doesn't go to Bulgargaz, then it goes to someone else. Think about what we're talking about for a year.

The issue is no longer commercial, so that the management can hide behind a commercial one, turned into a state secret by the government. It is public.

Who gets this difference?

And why does the state-owned „Bulgargaz“ leave it to private traders instead of realizing it for itself?

This is not a theory. „Bulgargaz“ itself has already admitted that in the past it traded on „Gas Hub Balkan“ with a limited number of traders - only four out of 49 registered participants on the exchange. And now the CEO determines who to sell to and at what price, usually on this Bulgarian gas exchange. And so the difference, as profit, goes to the one the CEO chose, and not to Bulgargaz.

Therefore, now the question to the new management is very simple:

Show all the deals. Who bought the gas, at what price, when, what was the best available offer on the GHB and what was the corresponding price of TTF?

Then everyone will be able to calculate for themselves whether there is a lost profit and who received it.

This is no longer a small commercial omission. This is huge money annually. This money does not come out of thin air, but is taken from Bulgarian gas consumers and taxpayers, who constantly cover Bulgargaz's losses.

And here comes the big question for Radev:

He would fight corruption, right? Because with progressives, it seems, the old schemes are simply changing the nameplate. There is nothing surprising - the same people who participated in the schemes before are now doing the same, but more progressively.