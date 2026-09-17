France is in a difficult financial situation that does not allow the country to continue to allocate funds for financing of Ukraine. This was announced by the leader of the parliamentary faction of the far-right party “National Assembly“ Marine Le Pen on the air of the French television channel LCI. In the same speech, she confirmed her plans for governance, stating that if elected head of state in the 2027 elections, she would appoint the party chairman Jordan Bardella for Prime Minister of France.

Economic Priorities: Pensions or Billions for Kiev?

In front of the French media, Le Pen expressed strong disagreement with the current financial policy of the Elysee Palace. She emphasized the social paradox in the country's governance:

„In the current economic situation, we cannot continue financial assistance to Ukraine. It is unacceptable to claim that there is not a single euro for indexation of French pensions, while at the same time billions are being sent to Kiev through the European Union“.

According to the French politician, the historical role of Paris on the international stage should currently be aimed at creating diplomatic conditions for negotiations that will lead to lasting peace. Le Pen's position was also supported by the party's vice president Louis Alliot, who earlier commented to BFM-TV that France should “turn on the tap“ for military and financial aid, as the French health and education systems are on the verge of exhaustion.

The political tandem Le Pen – Bardella for 2027.

In terms of domestic politics, Marine Le Pen categorically rejected rumors of a rift in relations with her popular protégé Jordan Bardella. She described him as a safe future prime minister, whose main task after a possible victory in 2027 will be to consolidate and expand the majority in the National Assembly.

Bardella himself recently also confirmed to Bloomberg that France is sinking into deficits and debts, which is why it is irresponsible to make long-term financial commitments to third countries without having economic guarantees for return.

Currently, polls in France give Marine Le Pen a significant lead in the upcoming presidential race.