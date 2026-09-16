Boris Johnson: This is a terrible disgrace! We must stop Putin

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that Vladimir Putin is the initiator of the war in Ukraine and must be stopped. In an interview with the Ukrainian "24 channel", he stated that the Russian president has no reason to attack Ukraine.

Specifically, Johnson spoke about his reaction when he heard the air raid sirens in Ukraine.

"First of all, it is terrible that Putin is attacking an innocent European capital. This is a disgrace. After all, we are in the 21st century," he emphasized.

The British politician perceives such actions by Putin as evil.

"He must be stopped. There is no other reason for this than Russian imperialism. That's all. And his own pathetic political situation, his ego. You know what the reasons are. So the sooner we end this war, the better," Johnson added.

What will the next stage of the war look like

"I think Putin will try to cause enormous suffering in the winter. I believe that Ukraine will survive. I think Ukraine will do well. I hope that sometime next year or maybe the year after that, Putin will admit the truth: he will never conquer this country. And he will stop. He has to stop. Ultimately, it all comes down to that," the former UK Prime Minister is convinced.

What Putin needs to do to end the war

The British politician also shared his views on how Putin could get out of the war. "We always say: well, Putin will be killed, just like Hitler. Or, you know, if he stops, they'll kill him. He's killed a million and a half Russians. They'll just liquidate him. That's it. Well, I think he could have put it another way. He could have said, "Look, I found some old Russian history material about what the historical lands of Russia actually are. And it turns out - quite coincidentally, my friends - that these are the same territories that we have now. So we've achieved our goal, the Nazis are gone, etc., etc." That's what he should do. And then step down," Johnson said.