Dacia Sandero becomes the first multi-energy car in the history of Renault Group

The Romanian automaker Dacia is preparing a decisive technological step with the next generation of Sandero, planned for 2028. The model will become the first car in the Renault Group structure built on a multi-energy architecture, combining conventional internal combustion engines, hybrid drives and a 100% electric version.

Information about the ambitious project was officially reconfirmed by key management figures in the brand, including the managing director for the United Kingdom Lina Ribeiro, quoted by focus.de, and the information also confirms the retention of the popular Stepway SUV modification.

Interestingly, in order to maintain its affordable pricing policy and become a benchmark in terms of production costs in the mass electric vehicle segment, the Romanian brand will rely on the proven CMF-B architecture. Instead of using the expensive all-electric AmpR platform, engineers are adapting the existing platform to integrate batteries and electric motors alongside traditional powertrains.

According to Catherine Adt, Dacia CEO, the team is continuing to work on implementing a single platform across the range. Visually, the Sandero will retain a cohesive design language, with the electric version mainly featuring optimised aerodynamic elements, including a closed front grille and retractable door handles.