IPB: Why did the MRDPW sleep through the summer before the repair of "Topli Dol"

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The Road Safety Institute accused the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and the "Road Infrastructure" Agency of poor planning of the repair of the "Topli Dol" tunnel on the "Hemus" highway. According to the organization, the state had nearly two years to prepare the repair and bypass routes, but waited until the end of the active season, when the closure of one of the pipes led to kilometers of traffic jams.

The repair of the facility begins in November 2023 after a contract concluded a month earlier, with an implementation period of 18 months and an initial value of about 35.5 million leva excluding VAT. The pipe in the direction of Varna was renovated first. Work on the pipe to Sofia began, but was suspended in July 2025.

Collapse extends the deadline and increases the cost of the project

The RIA explained that a collapse had activated at the tunnel portal, which required additional design, reinforcement and changes in construction solutions. According to data cited by Economic.bg, with an annex from June 2025, the value of the contract was increased from about 18.1 million euros to nearly 21.6 million euros excluding VAT, and the term for construction and installation works was extended to 23.9 months.

The member of the management board of API Ventsislav Angelov said that the accumulated delay is about a year and a half. “Currently, the condition of the left pipe is in a critical state and we cannot afford to let more traffic through it, as it is dangerous“, he told bTV.

On October 12, traffic was transferred two-way to the pipe to Varna. Thus, the repair coincided with the blocked bypass route through Vitinya, where a compromised anchor wall does not allow safe movement. The road through Arabakonak was also not prepared to handle traffic.

Minister: Repairs postponed due to summer traffic

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov defended the decision to continue the repairs in the fall, saying the goal was to avoid the most intense traffic during the summer months. He admitted that this did not prevent problems after traffic turned out to be heavier than expected.

“If we had not closed the tunnel, we would be talking not about traffic jams, but about ambulances“, said Ivan Shishkov.

It is this explanation that is at the center of criticism from the Road Safety Institute. The organization raises the question of why the preparation of bypass routes did not begin in advance, since the repairs were planned and agreed upon long ago. According to the IPB, the simultaneous restriction of traffic through the tunnel and the closure of the only practical bypass is the result of institutional inaction.

What measures are being taken now

After an emergency meeting at the MRDPW, it was announced that from October 23, the construction company will work in two shifts. For heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons, restrictions are planned during peak hours on Fridays and Sundays, and the state will finance the restoration of the municipal road through Arabakonak. MRDPW expects the route to be brought into a passable condition in about 20 days, depending on the weather.

According to RIA data, around December 18, traffic will be temporarily restored in both tubes due to Christmas and New Year's travel. After the holidays, the repair will continue. RIA indicates April 2027 as the deadline for the final completion of the activities, while Minister Shishkov speaks of completion in the summer of 2027.

Sources: segabg.com, btvnovinite.bg, mrrb.bg