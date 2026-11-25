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The death of an elderly couple in the Ukrainian village of Dachne in January 2025 remains unresolved. Most residents interviewed by the author of the BBC investigation believe that the elderly woman and man were killed by Ukrainian soldiers, but no one directly witnessed what happened. The information could not be independently verified.

The family’s house in the eastern part of Dachne was destroyed. Neighbours said that the couple had fled to another house on the same street. The woman, identified by the name Lina, was among the last people to see them alive.

According to her, this happened in the second half of January, when Russian forces were advancing towards the village and Ukrainian servicemen had moved from the outskirts towards the centre. Lina said that the soldiers were hiding in courtyards and using side streets to avoid drones.

According to her account, two servicemen entered her property. They were not wearing insignia, but they spoke Ukrainian. „You have to leave. Why are you still here?“, they said, according to Lina. She said that one of them pointed a machine gun at her, while the other went towards the house where the elderly couple were staying.

The bodies were found the following day

Lina said that she left her home for the night and returned to the family’s street the following day. The door of the house was open despite the cold. Because of the drones above the area, she did not dare to enter, and later learned from neighbours that the two were dead.

Another woman, identified as Maria, described how she found the bodies. According to her, the elderly woman was lying in bed, covered with a blanket, while the elderly man was on the floor in a pool of already dried blood. Maria also believed that Ukrainian servicemen were responsible. She said that at the time she had feared for her own life.

„If they had seen me, they would have killed me too“, Maria said.

She assumed that the soldiers had been irritated by the elderly man, who had repeatedly insisted that he be evacuated. This claim, however, is not supported by direct testimony or independent evidence.

The autopsy provides no definitive answer

The bodies were recovered nearly 20 months later and sent to a morgue in an occupied area, where a basic autopsy was performed. A forensic expert said that the elderly woman had died from blast trauma to the skull, but could not establish what had caused it.

No obvious signs of injury were found on the elderly man’s body. A comparison of satellite images of the house taken before and after the presumed date of death showed no significant damage to the building.

The female mayor appointed by the Russian occupation authorities after Dachne was captured in February said that she had attended the funeral the following month and that half of the elderly woman’s skull was missing.

The testimonies show the tension between the civilians who remained in the village and the Ukrainian soldiers, who suspected the residents of sympathising with Russia. Nevertheless, it remains unknown who caused the couple’s deaths and under what circumstances.

„I wasn’t there. But why would you kill elderly people?“, said the man who, according to his own account, buried the two.

Sources: bbc.co.uk