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Four employment contracts, compensation of around €22,000 and reappointment one day after the termination of the main contract are among the findings in the internal audit of Fourth City Hospital in Sofia. The report also describes 25 contracts with a company linked to a former financial executive of the medical facility, compensation of nearly €120,000 over five months and missing assets.

The data were presented by Vanya Grigorova, chair of the healthcare committee of the Sofia Municipal Council, and municipal councillors Boris Bonev and Plamena Terziradeva. They specified that these were findings from the audit and cases that should be reviewed by the competent institutions.

Four contracts and compensation

According to the data presented, one employee worked simultaneously under four contracts, with the total agreed working time reaching between 65 and 85 hours per week. His basic salary increased from BGN 1,060 to €3,000 over approximately two years, while his total income under the contracts exceeded €6,500 at the beginning of 2026.

One of the additional contracts provided for compensation equivalent to six gross salaries upon termination. Although, according to the data presented, the notice period was observed, approximately €10,800 was paid. After the termination of the main contract, a further approximately €11,200 was paid. One day later, the employee was reappointed to a managerial position, the councillors said.

„One of the many examples is an employment contract with a basic salary recalculated for a full-time position, amounting to BGN 24,000. It is time to seek criminal liability from those who have abused public resources“, Vanya Grigorova said.

Contracts with a company owned by a relative of an executive

The audit describes 25 contracts between the hospital and „Kaspes“ Ltd. for repairs, video surveillance, website maintenance, vending machines and water dispensers. The company was founded by a hospital employee who held the positions of „financial manager“ and „purchase and sales manager“, and was subsequently transferred to his mother.

Nearly BGN 250,000 was paid under 24 of the contracts. The auditors point to a risk of favouritism and private interest. A partial inventory found missing computer equipment, cameras, televisions, furniture and a coffee machine. Boris Bonev assessed the property damage at nearly €14,000 based on book value.

The hospital requested a loan to pay salaries

In 2024, the Sofia Municipal Council decided that Fourth City Hospital should merge with Second City Hospital. The procedure was terminated, however, after the then executive director, Dr Stoyan Madzharov, failed to submit the application for registration within the deadline.

At the beginning of 2026, the medical facility requested a loan from the Sofia Municipality. According to the data presented, the salaries for December and January were paid partially, while the remuneration for February had not been paid. During the same period, the hiring of employees and the conclusion of additional contracts continued.

Over approximately one year, the hospital went from a profit to a loss of more than BGN 1.2 million, the municipal councillors said. On 22 April, the Sofia Municipal Council replaced the board, approved a loan and adopted a new decision to merge with Second City Hospital.

„On behalf of the healthcare committee, we will propose that the audit be sent to the prosecution service and the other competent institutions. We want to establish who made the decisions, who was responsible for overseeing them and how the hospital will recover the damages“, Plamena Terziradeva said.

According to „Bulgaria Dnes“, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said that the report had already been sent to the prosecution service. No public announcement of criminal proceedings initiated over the findings presented has been made.