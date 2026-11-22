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The search of the home of automotive expert Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov in Sliven has once again raised the question of how expert assessments are prepared in serious crashes and how far a driver's responsibility extends when the road is in poor condition. Karapetkov was briefly detained and released without being charged. The actions were carried out as part of an investigation into pressure allegedly exerted on his colleague.

A year ago, the father of the deceased Siyana, Nikolay Popov, accused the expert of manipulating expert assessments. In the case concerning the crash near Telish, Karapetkov prepared a report concluding that the main cause of the collision was the driver's speed, which was inappropriate for the conditions. At the same time, the assessment found that the rut in the asphalt and the reduced grip had destabilised the truck.

New Measurement of a Dangerous Section

bTV's investigation also showed a measurement of the asphalt's grip on the Trakia Motorway in the direction of Sofia. The check was carried out on 20 November together with transport analyst Diana Rusinova, at a location where three cars crashed in succession on 13 October. One of the incidents claimed the life of an Avtomagistrali employee who had arrived to secure the scene of the first crash, while a colleague of his was seriously injured.

“Here, on a wet surface, once the tyres hit it, you have absolutely no chance,” Diana Rusinova said.

According to her, the measured grip was zero or even negative, against a regulatory minimum requirement of 55. A 2022 report by Avtomagistrali had warned of the danger of skidding in the rain at the section, but the problem identified in it has not been fixed through repairs.

How the “Siyana” Case Unfolded

Siyana died on 31 March after the car in which she was travelling was hit by a truck travelling in the opposite direction. On 4 April, investigators conducted an experiment on the Telish–Radomirtsi road. They measured the grip, the depth of the ruts and the gradients of the road surface, while documents concerning the road were seized from the Road Infrastructure Agency.

On 15 May, Borislav Sarafov took the case away from the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office and assigned it to the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office. The investigation was divided into two parts: one against the truck driver and another concerning possible violations in the construction and maintenance of the road. The first part reached court on 28 May 2025, while there are still no defendants in the second.

The prosecution has said that it must be established who was responsible for the asphalt mix and for using material that did not meet regulatory requirements. According to the state prosecution, this is difficult because of the long chain of participants involved. A road construction expert assessment was accepted in August, while a new one was commissioned in November. It is intended to establish what repairs were carried out, how much the state paid and whether the amount paid corresponds to the actual value.

Who Is Responsible for the Road

According to road safety expert Bogdan Milchev, the “road” factor must be examined in every crash investigation. He claims that criminal responsibility is usually sought from drivers, while the responsibility of officials and road builders rarely results in a court case.

Nikolay Popov also insists that the condition of the road should be part of the assessment of the causes of the incident.

“There may be fault on the part of the road or the officials responsible for maintaining it if, throughout the entire journey, the road gives the driver the impression that it is in excellent condition, and immediately before the incident very serious uneven surfaces and slippery sections appear,” he said.

The new expert assessment is expected to provide answers about the repairs on the Telish–Radomirtsi road. Only then will the prosecution be able to determine whether there are grounds for charges against specific officials or other parties involved in maintaining the road.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg