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The footage from a camera next to Slavi Binev's house shows the minutes after the shot. The three men leave the property, approach their parked silver Range Rover and get into it slowly, without fuss and without visible concern - as if they had just finished a simple conversation. Their movements are calm and bored. The camera filmed this particular car and the moment of their departure.

A little further down the street, however, a second video was filmed. It shows two identical silver Range Rovers passing one after the other at high speed. So far, only one vehicle has been observed - the one in which the three men are getting into. A second identical jeep appears further down and both pass in succession with acceleration. This makes it possible that the same type of Range Rover was waiting further down as a support vehicle, ready to join the traffic after the men got in.

The crime was committed on the morning of October 24, 2026 at the businessman's home on 9 Reznyovete Street in the Gardova Glava area (Vitosha district), near Alexander Pushkin Boulevard and Boyana Residence. The 112 call came at 10:18 a.m. from a worker in the house who heard a shot and saw the three leaving. Binev was shot with one bullet in the head; one shell casing was found at the scene.

The three - two with Turkish names/origin and one with a Bulgarian ID card - were frequent guests of Binev. They were engaged in construction. According to the Ministry of Interior, they did not cover their faces. About an hour later, they were detained at the 54th kilometer of the "Trakia" highway near the "Trayanovi vrata" tunnel after blocking the car. Two weapons were found - one thrown away before stopping, the other in a bag. The main version remains unsettled financial relations and a possible spontaneous scandal; at this stage, the Ministry of Interior rules out contract murder.

The calm and slow boarding of the first Range Rover, followed by the appearance of a second identical car passing at high speed, adds a new element to the picture: the possibility of a pre-positioned break-in. The investigation continues, the materials are being handed over to the prosecutor's office.

Slavcho (Slavi) Penchev Binev was born on December 10, 1965. European Taekwondo Champion since 1992, long-time Chairman of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation and Vice-President of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee. In the 90s he built a business through R-System Holding; MEP from “Attack“ (2007-2014) and Member of Parliament. He leaves behind five children.