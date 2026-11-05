What the Bulgarian Language Bill Provides

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The National Assembly passed at first reading the Bulgarian Language Bill, submitted by Vazrazhdane. In the vote, it received 153 votes in favor, while the MPs from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms did not take part in the vote. The bill establishes a general legal framework for state policy regarding the Bulgarian standard language and regulates its use in the public sphere.

The sponsors point out that requirements for the use of the Bulgarian language are already contained in more than 100 laws, but that uniform rules, coordination and a clear mechanism for accountability in cases of violations are lacking. The bill does not affect the personal and unofficial use of the language, nor citizens’ right to use other languages in the private sphere.

Where the Bulgarian standard language will be required

The mandatory use of the Bulgarian standard language is envisaged in the work of state and local administrations, the judiciary, education, healthcare services, national security, public order and defence. The bill also covers international events held in Bulgaria. They must be organised in Bulgarian, with translation provided when necessary.

The rule also applies to public signs, notices and markings on buildings, vehicles and the uniforms of public officials. Latin transliteration will be permitted below the text in Cyrillic. A foreign language will be allowed under the conditions set out in a special law or when its use is related to commercial or tourism activities.

Rules for the media and electronic devices

The bill stipulates that public media service providers must broadcast their programmes in the Bulgarian standard language, subject to the exceptions provided for in the Radio and Television Act. The state must also promote specialised programmes, segments and materials dedicated to the Bulgarian language and writing system.

A state standard for the Bulgarian form of the Cyrillic alphabet is envisaged. It must be used by state and municipal administrations, while the state will create conditions for the development and dissemination of Bulgarian fonts. The bill also sets requirements for the technical and software specifications of electronic and mobile devices offered on the Bulgarian market, so that they support and display Bulgarian Cyrillic characters.

Advisory council and sanctions

The establishment of an Advisory Council for the Bulgarian Language to the Council of Ministers is proposed, with representatives of the scientific, educational and cultural communities. The council will coordinate institutional policy, propose measures for the development of the language and prepare an annual report on the state of the linguistic environment. Its decisions are envisaged to be advisory in nature, and the body will have no independent supervisory powers.

Violations will be sanctioned under the Administrative Violations and Sanctions Act. The specific amount of the fines is not set out in the bill itself and must be determined by a secondary legislative act of the Council of Ministers.

During the debate, Dimitar Zdravkov of Progressive Bulgaria said: “Serious consideration should be given to whether the title of the law itself should also be changed.” From GERB-SDS, Krasimir Valchev supported the need for a law but pointed out that the texts could be improved between the first and second readings.

Proposals for amendments will be accepted within three weeks. After that, the bill must be considered and voted on at second reading. Approval at first reading does not mean that the law is already in force.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, paragraf.bg