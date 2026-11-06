Who Is Ukrainian Businessman Yaroslav Hryshyn, with Whom Kiril Petkov Will Produce Drones in Bulgaria?

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Ukrainian entrepreneur Yaroslav Hryshyn, co-founder of the defense company „General Cherry“ („General Cherry“), has emerged at the center of a project to produce drones in Bulgaria, in which former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is also involved.

This is a business developing in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the Ukrainian economy – the production of unmanned aerial vehicles for military and reconnaissance purposes.

But who is Yaroslav Hryshyn, what has his professional career been like, what lies behind „General Cherry“, and what is actually being prepared in Bulgaria?

From the Legal Business to Military Drone Production

Yaroslav Hryshyn is a Ukrainian entrepreneur from Zaporizhzhia who worked in the legal business before entering the defense industry.

According to his profile in Forbes Ukraine, he is 40 years old in 2025 and entered drone manufacturing from the legal profession. The international law firm „Yaroslav Hryshyn and Partners“, established in 2013, is registered in Zaporizhzhia.

Data from the Ukrainian business information system YouControl shows that the company is registered as a legal entity whose primary business activity is legal services. Hryshyn is listed as its manager and owner.

According to Forbes Ukraine, his law firm’s revenue for 2024 was 7.4 million hryvnias.

However, the transition to defense technologies began after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Hryshyn took part in volunteer initiatives supporting the Ukrainian army. According to Forbes, in 2022 he also became involved in the creation of the Delta system, used by Ukraine’s defense forces, working on the organization of information gathering.

Thus, an activity related to supporting the military gradually evolved into the creation of a manufacturing business.

How Did „General Cherry“ Come About?

The company „General Cherry“ was founded in 2023 by brothers Yaroslav and Stanislav Hryshyn.

The name has a regional connection. Some of the team comes from Melitopol – a city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast known for cherry production and occupied by Russian forces after the start of the full-scale war.

The initiative was initially backed by the volunteer community „General Cherry“, which provided vehicles, equipment and other materials to Ukrainian servicemen. In 2023, its activities shifted toward the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

This is a crucial moment in Hryshyn’s story: the company did not emerge as a traditional aviation equipment manufacturer, but as a project that grew out of the Ukrainian army’s practical needs.

What Does the Ukrainian Company Produce?

„General Cherry“ specializes in the development and serial production of unmanned aerial vehicles, with military applications as its main focus.

The company’s products include FPV drones, strike unmanned systems, drones for intercepting other unmanned vehicles and reconnaissance platforms.

In April 2025, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense announced that it had codified the „General Cherry“ FPV system and approved it for use.

This is an important milestone because it means that the product has passed the relevant procedure for acceptance into service and use by the Ukrainian military.

According to the ministry, the system includes unmanned vehicles of various sizes and electric motors.

The company is also expanding its portfolio with technologies for countering attacking unmanned vehicles, including systems designed to intercept Iranian Shahed drones used by Russia.

One of the publicly presented products is Bullet – an interceptor drone.

In June 2026, the company also presented the Sweetheart reconnaissance unmanned vehicle. According to the Ukrainian entrepreneur, it is intended for reconnaissance missions and features a digital video link, a remotely controlled camera and an automatic target-tracking system.

This shows that the manufacturer is gradually expanding its activities beyond traditional FPV platforms.

How Large Is Hryshyn’s Business?

According to an interview Yaroslav Hryshyn gave to Forbes Ukraine in July 2025, „General Cherry“ produces around 50,000 FPV drones per month.

Hryshyn said that the company’s revenue for the first half of 2025 had reached 1.5 billion hryvnias – twice its revenue for all of 2024.

He predicted that turnover for the whole of 2025 could reach 7 billion hryvnias.

The entrepreneur attributed the growth primarily to an increase in government orders.

The company’s Forbes Ukraine profile also states that the manufacturer is developing around 15 drone models and delivers products directly to dozens of Ukrainian military units.

In February 2026, „General Cherry“ was also included in the initial stage of the American Drone Dominance program, intended to select manufacturers of mass-produced unmanned systems for the US armed forces.

An important clarification is that participation in the program’s first stage does not automatically mean that a supply contract has been won.

In March 2026, the Ukrainian company also announced a strategic partnership with America’s Wilcox Industries to establish a joint venture for the production of FPV and interceptor drones.

Thus, the manufacturer’s international expansion now also has an American dimension.

How Is Yaroslav Hryshyn Connected to Kiril Petkov?

The Bulgarian connection became publicly visible in 2026.

On June 12, 2026, a Bulgarian company previously known as „Volakom Investment“ adopted the name „General Cherry International“ EAD.

According to reports based on data from the Commercial Register, businessman Kaloyan Danchev remains the owner of the capital, while Kiril Petkov joined the company’s management as executive director with the right to represent it independently.

Here, it is important to make a distinction: the Bulgarian company and the Ukrainian company „General Cherry“ are separate legal entities. The similar name alone does not prove ownership or licensed production.

However, the connection between them goes beyond the name.

On July 31, 2026, Kiril Petkov and Yaroslav Hryshyn took part in a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. This is confirmed by the official register of meetings with lobbyists and representatives of interested organizations maintained by Estonia’s Ministry of Defense.

In the register, the two are listed as representatives of General Cherry, together with Yuriy Golik and Anika Aras.

This is indicative of the project’s international ambitions and its search for partnerships in the European defense industry.

What Are the Plans for Bulgaria?

In May 2026, Kiril Petkov publicly stated that Bulgaria had an opportunity to become a drone producer instead of relying solely on imports.

He supports the idea of cooperation with Ukraine in this area.

It is in this context that „General Cherry International“ appears – the Bulgarian company linked to the Ukrainian manufacturer’s project.

The logic behind such a partnership is relatively clear: the Ukrainian side has experience in developing and producing unmanned systems in wartime conditions, while Bulgaria could provide a manufacturing base and access to the European market.

At present, there is no known information about the construction of such a plant.

Publicly available data shows corporate changes, Kiril Petkov’s involvement in the management of the Bulgarian company and international contacts with representatives of the Ukrainian manufacturer.