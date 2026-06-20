USA advances to World Cup playoffs after 2-0 win over Australia

The USA national soccer team defeated Australia 2-0 in a match from the second round of the World Cup group stage. The match was held in Seattle.

Australian defender Cameron Burgess scored an own goal in the 11th minute. Alex Freeman scored for the United States in the 43rd minute. Christian Pulisic from the home team missed the match.

The USA has 6 points and is in first place in Group D. They are followed by Australia (3 points), Turkey (0) and Paraguay (0). The Turks and Paraguayans will play on June 20.

The USA has secured a place in the playoffs and is the second team in the 1/32 finals. Mexico qualified ahead of them for the next phase.

In the final round, the Americans will face Turkey, while Australia will face Paraguay. The matches will take place on the night of June 26, Bulgarian time.

The World Cup is held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament, which will feature 48 teams for the first time, ends on July 19. Argentina is the current champion.