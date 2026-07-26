Formula 1 returns to Malaysia with an extraordinary race in October

The “Sepang“ track in Malaysia will return to the Formula 1 calendar after hosting the replacement race for the Bahrain Grand Prix on October 4, BTA reports. Formula 1 confirmed that the race will officially be called the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. The decision was announced during the weekend of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The change came after the traditional race in Bahrain in April was canceled, as well as the one in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The reason is the military conflict with Iran and the complicated situation in the Middle East.

The “Sepang“ track was last hosted a round of the 2017 world championship before Malaysia was dropped from the Formula 1 calendar. The return of the track is among the most anticipated news for fans, as it is known for its fast track, high temperatures and frequent torrential rains that have made the races unpredictable on more than one occasion.

The new round will take place between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, scheduled for September 26, and the Singapore Grand Prix on October 11, thus leaving the Formula 1 calendar with an unchanged number of races throughout the season.