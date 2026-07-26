Spartak (Varna) defeated Cherno More 3:0 in the city derby

Spartak (Varna) won the big Varna derby, after defeating Cherno More with a decisive 3:0 in an efbet League match. The “Falcons“ recorded their first success at the “Ticha“ stadium since 1993 and triumphed in the 100th anniversary edition of the clash between the two teams, reports Sportal.bg. The match started with an impressive atmosphere in the stands. Cherno More fans prepared a special choreography before the first referee's signal, and Spartak supporters also responded with a spectacular performance, writing the message: “Where we come from, only we survive”.

On the field, the two teams offered a contested battle with many duels, but without a serious number of clear goal opportunities. Cherno More was more active in the opening minutes, with Alexander Kolev twice trying to threaten Spartak's goal, but without success.

In the 33rd minute, the guests struck their blow. After a corner kick, the ball fell to Angel Granchov (in white), who with a powerful diagonal shot left no chances for Kristian Tomov and gave the “falcons“ a lead.

After the break, Cherno More tried to equalize and increased the pressure. The hosts created several dangerous situations in front of Plamen Iliev's goal, but Spartak's defense coped. The visitors' goalkeeper also had key interventions, including a dangerous free kick.

In the 88th minute, Spartak put an end to the intrigue. Georg Stoyanovski took advantage of a mistake in the Cherno More defense and with a precise shot into the lower right corner increased his team's lead.

In added time, Ricardo Sousa made the final 3:0, after scoring from close range and bringing the “falcons“ historic success in derby number 100.

The victory is special for Spartak (Varna), who interrupted the long wait for success at the “Ticha“ stadium, while Cherno More suffered a heavy defeat in front of their own audience.