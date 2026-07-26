Lando Norris triumphs at the Hungaroring

McLaren driver Lando Norris won the Hungarian Grand Prix after controlling the race at the Hungaroring and deservedly achieved victory. The Briton demonstrated excellent pace, flawless strategy and left no chance for his rivals. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen finished second with Red Bull, who until the last laps tried to put pressure on the leader, but never managed to find an opportunity to attack.

Mercedes' young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli finished third. The Italian recorded another strong performance this season and once again showed that he is among the greatest hopes of Formula 1.

Norris started from pole position and managed to build a comfortable lead in the first laps. Despite the different strategies during the pit stops, the McLaren driver maintained his leading position and made no mistakes until the finish.

Verstappen was counting on a longer first stint and hoped to turn the tide of the race through strategy, but the good work of the McLaren team did not allow him to get close enough to the leader.

Antonelli, on the other hand, had an extremely stable race. The Italian took advantage of the mistakes of his competitors and managed to keep his place on the podium until the checkered flag, reinforcing the impression that he is ready to fight with the best in his debut season.

The success is extremely valuable for Lando Norris, who added another 25 points to his assets and reduced his gap in the general classification. The victory also confirmed the excellent form of McLaren, which continues to be Red Bull's main competitor in the constructors' championship.

The next round of the world championship will give Norris another opportunity to continue his successful streak, while Verstappen will be looking for a quick answer in the battle for the world title.