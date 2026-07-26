We won five medals at the World Karate Championship in Romania

The Bulgarian national team performed excellently at the XIV WUKF World Karate Championship, which was held in Cluj-Napoca (Romania). The native competitors returned with a total of five medals, after competing with representatives of 47 countries and over 2,100 participants, BTA reports. The greatest success for Bulgaria was achieved by Daniel Donchev and Dara Yosifova, who adorned themselves with the world titles in their categories. Yosifova impressed with an exceptional performance, triumphing in both disciplines in which she participated – kata and kumite, confirming her status as one of the strongest competitors of the championship.

The excellent performance of the Bulgarian team was joined by Emma Andonova, who earned a silver medal after a strong performance in her category.

Gergana Tolmazova also ranked among the medalists, winning a bronze medal and contributing to the successful participation of the national team.

In addition to the prize-winners, a number of Bulgarian karatekas ranked among the top nine in the world in their age and competition categories, which is yet another proof of the high level of Bulgarian karate.

The strong performance in Cluj-Napoca confirms the upward development of the Bulgarian competitors and brings serious optimism for the upcoming major international tournaments.