A Bulgarian team can now afford James Rodriguez

The market value of Colombian star James Rodriguez continues to collapse and has already reached the lowest value in his entire professional career. According to the latest updates on specialized transfer platforms, the former Real Madrid player is now valued at only 1.5 million euros, after at the height of his career his price reached 80 million euros, reports Sportal.bg, citing the Spanish newspaper Marca.



So we can safely say that a Bulgarian team can also afford him, because the budgets of our leading teams can cover such an expense.



The decline in the value of the 35-year-old midfielder is due to several factors. According to Marca, the frequent change of clubs in recent years has had a serious impact. Since 2024, James has played for São Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, Leon and Minnesota United, without being able to establish himself permanently in any of these teams.



His unsuccessful stay at Minnesota United is also among the reasons for his low rating. The Colombian recorded only eight matches for the American club before his contract was terminated. Frequent physical problems seriously limited his participation in matches and prevented him from showing the best of his abilities.



Another important factor is the lack of effectiveness. In the two seasons in São Paulo, James scored only one goal, added five goals with the Leon team, and in his periods in Rayo Vallecano and Minnesota United, he failed to sign a single goal, adds Sportal.bg.



Rodriguez is currently a free agent, which means that a potential new club will not pay a transfer fee, but will only negotiate his personal terms. According to Marca, quoted by Sportal.bg, the most serious possibility for his return to European football is Lazio. An alternative option is a return to Mexico, where Cucuta is interested in him.