Stiliyana Nikolova attacks the world title in the all-around!

Tonightare the key finals in the individual all-around at the 42nd World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in the German city of Frankfurt.

Home fans will focus all their attention on the carpet, where our two top gymnasts will compete with the best in the world. Our great hope for a gold medal Stiliyana Nikolova fights for the world title in the strongest Group A from 19:30 Bulgarian time. She will start at #3 on the list, and the first piece of equipment she will present is bats. Our second representative Eva Brezalieva will take part in Group B at 17:00, after she managed to overcome the difficult qualifications and secured a place among the finalists in the all-around.

Program and live broadcast of the finals

All Bulgarian fans can follow the historic battle of our girls live. The matches will be broadcast in live broadcast on BNT 1 and BNT 3.

5pm – Group B with the participation of Eva Brezalieva (BNT 3)

19:30 – Group A with the participation of Stiliyana Nikolova (BNT 1 and BNT 3)

The situation before the grand final

Stiliyana Nikolova demonstrated exceptional form during the qualifications, securing three finals on the individual apparatuses. She enters the battle for the all-around with ambition for gold, facing strong competition from the hosts and other world powers. Eva Brezalieva showed character and, despite the strong tension in the stream, earned her place among the best 18 gymnasts on the planet.