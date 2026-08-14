PSG and Ajax reach agreement for Mika Godes: €55 million transfer!

Paris Saint-Germain have reached a full verbal agreement with Ajax for the transfer of 21-year-old Belgian international Mika Godes.

The total value of the deal is €55 million, world sports media reported. The Belgian has already agreed his personal terms and will soon travel to the French capital for a medical and official signing of the contract.

According to information from leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, published on his official channels, the two clubs have finalized negotiations this afternoon. Ajax initially demanded a sum of around 60 million euros, but the new official offer from the Parisians was verbally accepted by the technical director of the Dutch giants, Jordi Cruyff.

Why did Luis Enrique insist on bringing Godes?

Mika Godes had a phenomenal last season in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he was voted the most valuable player (MVP) of the championship. The Belgian left winger recorded an impressive 17 goals and 13 assists, attracting the interest of a number of European giants. At “Park des Princes“ he is considered a direct replacement for Bradley Barkola, who is a transfer target for English club Liverpool.

The statistical portal Transfermarkt confirmed in its extraordinary section that the player's market value has skyrocketed after Ajax signed him from Belgian club Genk for just €1 million in 2023. His progress under Luis Enrique at PSG is expected to seriously increase the competition in the attack of the current European club champions.

The information portal Flashscore also confirmed the news, adding that Godes remained out of Ajax's last matches as a precautionary measure due to advanced negotiations and slight physical discomfort. It is expected that documents between PSG and Ajax will be officially exchanged in the coming hours to officially announce the transfer.