Bulgarian athletes continue the battle in the sprint at Euro 2026

After Nacheva's bronze: Bulgarian athletes storm Euro 2026

Bulgaria with two medals in Birmingham, Hristo Iliev and Kristen Radukanova continue the battle in the sprint

The Bulgarian participation in The European Athletics Championships in Birmingham are a resounding success, with the home athletes already winning two medals. At 3:15 p.m. on August 14, 2026, the fans' focus shifts to the late corridors of the “Alexander Stadium“ and the great preparation for Sunday's marathon.

The path of Bulgarian glory in Birmingham

The big news of the last few hours is the historic success of Alexandra Nacheva, who brought a second bronze medal for our country in the women's triple jump. Nacheva demonstrated an iron mentality and stepped onto the podium at a major women's forum for the first time in her career. Before her, our track and field athlete Bozhidar Sarboyukov also won bronze in the long jump sector. You can follow more details about the successes of the Bulgarian track and field team on the sports section of Sportal.bg (https://sportal.bg).

The Bulgarians' program: Sprint and Marathon

The Bulgarian delegation in England is looking forward to the upcoming starts of the following Bulgarian athletes:

Hristo Iliev – our representative in the most attractive discipline, the 100-meter sprint.

– our representative in the most attractive discipline, the 100-meter sprint. Kristen Radukanova – the national team, who defends the tricolor in the 200-meter run.

– the national team, who defends the tricolor in the 200-meter run. Marinella Nineva – our athlete, whose determined preparation is entirely focused on the difficult marathon on Sunday (August 16).

The official start lists and times in Bulgarian time are updated in real time on the European Athletics portal (https://www.european-athletics.com).

Where to watch the European Championships live?

All athletics fans in Bulgaria will be able to follow the performances of our athletes live on national television. The live broadcast of the exciting evening session is provided by BNT, with the broadcasts starting on BNT 1 and BNT 3. Information about the television program of the championship is available on the website of the Bulgarian National Television (https://bnt.bg).