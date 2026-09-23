Official: Jovicević returns to lead Ludogorets

Igor Jovicević returns to lead Ludogorets after the club finalized negotiations with the Croatian specialist and announced his reappointment in an official statement. He will lead the team for the first training session on September 24, and his official presentation to the media is scheduled for September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the “Hyvepharma Arena“ stadium in Razgrad.

Jovicević returns to the club with part of the staff he worked with during his previous stay. His team will again include Ukrainian assistants Andriy Hanas and Yuriy Beno, as well as Spanish fitness coach Javier Laurena.

The treble that opened a second chance for him

The Croatian arrives in Razgrad after a first stay that left a mark on the club's history. Under his leadership, Ludogorets finished the 2024/25 season with a treble - the 14th consecutive title, the Bulgarian Cup after a 1:0 victory over CSKA and the Super Cup after a 3:2 victory over Botev Plovdiv.

During this period, Ludogorets played 42 matches in all tournaments and recorded 25 wins, 11 draws and 6 losses. The team also reached strong matches in the main phase of the Europa League against Anderlecht, Lazio, Viktoria Plzen, Athletic Bilbao and Lyon.

His first stay in Razgrad began in the fall of 2024 and ended with his departure in June 2025. Then the club and the coach parted ways by mutual consent, and then Jovicević took over the Polish Widzew Lodz.

What does the change bring

Jovicević's return comes at a time when Ludogorets is again looking for stability on the bench and a continuation of the successful model from his last period. For the club, this means returning to a coach who already knows the squad, the environment and the requirements in Razgrad.

Jovicević himself commented on his return with a short statement: “I am happy to be coming back to my family. I have a dream that I believe will come true“.

This is a second chance for the Croatian specialist at Ludogorets after a season that brought three trophies and solidified his place among the most successful coaches in the club's history. Now the focus is on his first training session on September 24 and how his team will look in the first days after his return.

The presentation on September 26 will also give his first public answers about the new stage in Razgrad, already with the experience gained from his previous stay and with a staff that knows the club environment.

Sources: Topsport, Ludogorets