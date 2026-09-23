CSKA enters crucial 6 months before UEFA

CSKA Sofia enters a crucial period before UEFA, after the European headquarters left in force a suspended sanction of 450,000 euros with a three-year probationary period, covering the 2024/25, 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons. If the club does not meet the solvency requirements within this period, the penalty may be activated and lead to an official exclusion from the next European competition for which it qualifies. The decision is made by the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, UEFA announced.

In the headquarters' current rules, clubs are assessed according to the financial sustainability system, which is the successor to the old financial fair play model. UEFA monitors the financial situation of teams by season and interim period, and the aim is for clubs to comply with the requirements for solvency and cost control. In this context, the deferred measure from May 2024 also applies to CSKA.

What UEFA decided

On 17 May 2024, UEFA announced that it had finalized its assessment of the arrears rules for the 2023/24 season. Among the sanctioned clubs is CSKA Sofia, which was fined €450,000. The club is also subject to a conditional exclusion from European competitions for three seasons, which will only be applied if financial requirements are not met in 2024/25, 2025/26 and 2026/27.

UEFA states that its financial sustainability rules are applied through club monitoring and cover three main principles - solvency, stability and cost control. According to the headquarters, they are part of the broader framework for participation in men's club tournaments.

According to the same material, the club has passed the first two years of the period under new management without a problem with the license. If the third year also ends without a violation, UEFA may lift the heavy sanction and end the stricter checks. This would give the club greater freedom in planning the summer transfer window in 2027.

According to UEFA, monitoring of club finances is part of the standard procedure for participation in European tournaments. For CSKA, this means that any deviation from the requirements can have direct sporting consequences, not just a financial burden.

Sources: UEFA, Sportal