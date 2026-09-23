FIFA imposes new ban on Botev (Vratsa)

FIFA has imposed a new ban on Botev (Vratsa) from registering new players for the next three transfer windows, Sportal.bg reported. This is the third sanction for the club in less than a month.

The first punishment is from August 24, 2026, the second - from September 3, and the third - from September 22. In all three cases, the term is the same - three transfer windows.

The reason is debt to former players

The bans were imposed due to obligations to former players of the club. In such cases, the world football headquarters can lift the restriction once the obligation is repaid.

According to the information, when the club pays its debts, FIFA cancels the sanction within a few days. This means that the ban is not final, but is tied to the fulfillment of financial obligations.

What does this mean for Botev (Vratsa)

In practice, the club is not allowed to register new players in its squad during the next three transfer periods, unless the sanction is canceled after the obligations are settled. This puts Botev (Vratsa) in a complicated position when planning the selection.

The case comes just days after the previous two restrictions and shows that the problem with unpaid debts remains active. Given that all three sanctions have identical terms, the club will have to resolve the case in order to avoid additional consequences in the future.

The news comes at a time when such restrictions from FIFA are increasingly becoming a direct obstacle to the work of clubs on the transfer market. For Botev (Vratsa), the next move is clear - settle the debts and wait to see if the headquarters will lift the ban.

Sources: Sportal.bg