Nikola Tsolov had one of his strongest races in Formula 2

Nikola Tsolov had one of the strongest races of his career and finished second in the Azerbaijan Formula 2 Grand Prix, while his main rival for the title, Rafael Camara, won without overtaking and remained at the top of the drivers' standings.

The Bulgarian driver from Campos Racing started 11th after being penalized three places on Saturday for a pit lane error.

The race in Baku was traditionally super chaotic. There was a series of yellow flags until all the first stops were made, and Tsolov's quick stop brought him to sixth position, after which he quickly overtook Laurens van Hoepen for fifth place. Track leader Alex Dunn received a five-second penalty and at that point the Bulgarian was going under the limit.

Tsolov was by far the fastest driver on the track in the middle of the race and recorded the best lap of 1:55.715 minutes in the 14th, and this speed shot him into fourth place behind Martinius Stenshorn, Rafael Camara and the leader Dunn. The Bulgarian driver of Campos overtook Stenshorn on the starting straight on the 22nd lap, setting the best time again, and his difference with Camara at that point was just over two seconds.

Tsolov stuck behind Camara at the end of the race, but the time was not enough to overtake and the Bulgarian finished behind the Brazilian in second place. The Invicta competitor leads the standings with 207 points and seven more than Tsolov, who added one point with the best lap in the race.