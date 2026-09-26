Steph Curry has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Golden State

American basketball player Steph Curry has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors worth $116 million, which will keep him with the team until the end of the 2028/2029 NBA season, a source familiar with the deal told the AP.

Golden State has not yet officially announced the terms of Curry's contract. The basketball player was eligible for a contract worth up to $136 million, so he is effectively making a concession to the club, confirming his long-standing intention to finish his career with the Warriors.

Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy said last month that he was optimistic about reaching an agreement with the two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) winner and NBA history leader in three-pointers made.

Steph Curry, 38, will complete his current contract extension (worth $62.6 million for the 2026-2027 season, signed in August 2024) before the new contract takes effect and keeps him with the team until 2029, which will be his 20th season in the league.

Last season, Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds, but played in only 43 games due to injuries. He has four NBA titles with Golden State, the most recent coming in 2022. News of Curry's new contract was first reported by ESPN.