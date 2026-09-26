Mbappe leaves France squad due to injury

France national football team forward Kylian Mbappe has left the squad after being forced off with a knee injury shortly after scoring the winning goal against Turkey for a 1-0 victory in a Nations League match on Friday night.

The French captain received medical attention immediately after the goal and briefly returned to the pitch, but about a minute later he collapsed again and was unable to continue, forcing him to be substituted in the 58th minute by coach Zinedine Zidane in his first match in charge of the team.

„Unfortunately, the situation is not looking good. I think he will have to come back. We will not take any risks, he has swelling in his knee. "Things are not looking promising, so we will not take any risks," Zidane said of the Real Madrid player, as quoted by Reuters.

The French Football Federation announced that Kylian Mbappe has suffered a "tendon injury in his knee" and is returning to Madrid.