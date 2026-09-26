Former Juventus striker in intensive care

Former Roma, Juventus and Inter striker Pablo Daniel Osvaldo has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital in Lavallol, Argentina, after surgery for a serious pleural effusion in the right lung, writes "Mach Telegraf".

Osvaldo, who also has matches for the Italian national team, is in serious condition and according to the Argentine newspaper "Clarin" his prognosis is unclear.

According to the publication, the sister of the 40-year-old former footballer found him in very serious condition and took him to the hospital. An Argentine television program reported that Osvaldo had undergone surgery to remove part of his lung tissue.

After his football career ended, Osvaldo turned to music and recently returned to football as a television commentator.

In recent years, the former striker has repeatedly spoken publicly about his struggle with addiction. Two years ago, he published a video in which he revealed that he was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment. Osvaldo was born in Argentina, but chose to represent Italy at international level. For the “squadra azzurra“ he recorded 14 appearances and 4 goals.