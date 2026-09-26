Sweden beats Romania in Nations League, Ukraine beats Hungary

Sweden defeated Romania 2-1 at home in Stockholm, and in Warsaw Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina drew 0-0 in the first matches of Group 4 in League B of the Nations League tournament, BTA reported.

Gheorghe Hadzi's second stint at the head of the Romanian national team began with a loss, and the success was the fifth for the Swedes in the last six direct clashes between the two teams.

Alexander Isak gave the hosts the lead in the 20th minute, but nine minutes later Dennis Mann equalized with a goal for Romania. Viktor Gökeres put Sweden ahead again in the 43rd minute, while in the 54th minute Elliot Stroud's goal for the hosts was disallowed due to Isaac's handball during the attack. However, the home team's upswing was interrupted around the 60th minute when Emil Holm was seriously injured and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina each took a point after a weak and ultimately goalless draw - 0-0 in Warsaw, thus extending their winless run in direct matches with the Poles.

Ukraine won 1-0 against Hungary away in Budapest in a first-round match in Group 2 of League B and are joint top of the standings with Northern Ireland. The only goal of the match was scored by 25-year-old striker Danilo Sikan in the 42nd minute, after he headed a perfect cross from Georgy Sudakov.

Thus Andrea Maldera achieved victory in his first official match in charge of Ukraine and interrupted the Hungarians' streak of four consecutive home matches without a loss.

In a Group 2 match in League C of the tournament, Montenegro celebrated a home victory over Cyprus with 2:1 in Podgorica, collecting 3 points at the top of the standings together with the Armenian team.

The guests took the lead in the 55th minute through Marius Edwards, but the hosts turned the score around with a penalty goal by Nikola Krustovic in the 66th minute and Milutin Osmaic in the 86th.