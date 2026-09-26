Moscow-born Kazakh leads world chess

Moscow-born Kazakh Timur Turlov was elected president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) at the headquarters' General Assembly held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Turlov received 110 votes from delegates and became FIDE's ninth president. Vadim Rosenstein of Germany received 85 votes, while his compatriot Jan-Henrik Büttner was eliminated after the first round of voting.

38-year-old Timur Turlov headed the Chess Federation of Kazakhstan in 2023, and a year later he also headed the International School Chess Federation. He is the founder of the Freedom Holding Corp. holding company.

Previously, Russian Arkady Dvorkovich voluntarily suspended his duties as president of the chess federation for the duration of the European Union sanctions, and TASS reported that he would not participate in the elections.

Dvorkovich had led FIDE since 2018, and subsequently the 15th world chess champion - Indian Viswanathan Anand - was appointed acting president of the international federation.

Turlov was part of Arkady Dvorkovich's team until the Russian withdrew his candidacy.