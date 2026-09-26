„I am happy to be back at Ludogorets. It is an honor for me to be the coach of this team. When you are outside the club, you see what Ludogorets is in the league and in Europe. Coming back is like a personal challenge for me. Together with people who are at a high level, things happened for me to return to Ludogorets“, said Igor Jovicevich during his re-presentation as the head coach of the 14-time champions, BTA reported.

„It wasn't a difficult choice for me to return. It was the choice of my heart. I know what is expected of the team. The expectations are much higher. I have already spoken to my players, I expect 7-8 players to return from the national teams to play matches“, he added.

When asked how Ludogorets will return to first place, Jovicevich replied: “Work and work. I believe in the training process, in the atmosphere in the locker room. Ludogorets has players who have the necessary qualities to win the title. This has always been the number 1 goal.“

“Failure is part of success in life. If you want to win in life, sometimes you have to lose. That way you can become better, your motivation will be at a higher level. When you come back, be hungrier for success. This is who we are now, we are hungry for success“, the specialist also said.

“The level of the Bulgarian championship is much better. Many coaches and players want to come to work in Bulgaria, in the Bulgarian championship. What Ludogorets has built as a mentality is like a virus, which has gone to other clubs that want to develop. Tension is a privilege in our work. When you are in your comfort zone, it is never the right answer. The easiest thing for me was not to come. I already have a treble, it was easy to refuse. I came to motivate the players, so that we can achieve the same successes again“, the Croatian coach added and continued:

“Journalists always talk about the club's goals. I think about the next training session, the next day, how to best prepare, for the next test, for the first official match with Arda. The goal is here, but to achieve it, there is a process that we believe in. The results are based on the process. Based on it, victories and winning trophies come.“

„I have a dream, now I'm dreaming again. I will realize my dreams with Ludogorets. The big dream is the Champions League. I know what it feels like to play in the Champions League. I want to achieve it with Ludogorets, to make this a reality“, commented Igor Jovicevich.

"None of the responsible factors of Ludogorets in the club has negotiated with any other coach except Igor. We got along very quickly. He has his own goals, which coincide with the goals of Ludogorets. We hope to fulfill them together and bring the title back to Razgrad", said sports director Georgi Karamandzhukov and added:

„We were looking for someone who, because October is approaching, would be aware of the atmosphere, the environment and the specifics of Ludogorets. Ludogorets is not just a club. This is a project that, when you leave, you realize where you have been. There were people who gave enough for the club. We needed fresh blood, new strength and new people with emotions".

Karamandzhukov revealed that one of the most successful coaches of the "Eagles" - Georgi Dermendzhiev is returning to the club.

„He has given a lot to Ludogorets. He is one of the most successful coaches in the history of the club. Dermendzhukov is very actively involved in the selection. He will be at Igor's disposal, at our disposal. "With his experience and his knowledge, he will be useful for the entire club," added the sports director.