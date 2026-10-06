World No. 1 Announces Important News

World No. 1 in Men's Tennis Yannick Sinner has announced that he is retiring from the 2026 season and will not defend his title at the ATP Finals in Turin.

“Hello everyone. Together with the doctors, we have decided that I need a recovery cycle for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over“, Sinner said in a video message to his followers.

“The Finals in Turin always bring me incredible emotions, but I also have to think about the future of my career. I will return when I am 100% ready“, the Italian added.

Sinner did not participate in the tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai, and before that he also missed the US Open. He has been recovering from inflammation in his right knee for some time.

The decision will give the Italian additional time for rest and rehabilitation before the start of the 2027 season.

Sinner was supposed to defend his title at the ATP Finals in Turin, where the eight best tennis players of the year gather.