Benfica regains second place after 2-0 win over Vitoria

Benfica defeated Vitoria (Guimaraes) 2-0 at home and regained second place in the Portuguese championship. The success left the “eagles“ in pursuit of leader Porto, who has eight wins from eight matches.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 24th minute. Samuel Dahl scored after interacting with Benfica's attack and gave his team the lead before the break.

Vitoria failed to respond with a goal, and Benfica decided the match in the 75th minute. Georgi Sudakov made it 2:0 and scored his first goal of the season with the Lisbon team.

Benfica is second again

The victory returned Benfica to the runner-up position, which was temporarily occupied by Sporting (Lisbon). The “Lions“ climbed to second after a 3:1 victory over Braga on Friday, but Benfica responded with their home match against Vitoria.

After the final whistle, the club celebrated the success with a brief reaction: “VAMOOOOOS!!“

Two matches in the Europa League are coming up

Benfica will not play in the championship for the next two weeks. On October 15, the team hosts Celtic in a Europa League match, and on October 22, they travel to Omonia in Nicosia. Both matches kick off at 22:00 Bulgarian time.

After the European matches, Benfica will return to its championship program with a visit to Santa Clara. The match is scheduled for October 26 at 20:45 Bulgarian time.

Sources: sportal.bg, rtp.pt, uefa.com