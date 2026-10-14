Mourinho blasts refereeing scandal in Spain: "Nothing is happening"

Jose Mourinho once again drew attention to the refereeing scandals in Spain. In an interview with Prime Video before the match between Roma and Real Madrid, the Portuguese specialist commented on the controversy surrounding the expulsion of Vinicius Junior in the victory of the "Kings" over Villarreal on Saturday and the Madrid club's constant criticism of the refereeing in La Liga.

Mourinho also touched on the "Negreira" case, related to the former vice-president of the Referees' Technical Committee, José María Henriquez Negreira. According to the investigation, Barcelona made payments totaling around 8.4 million euros to companies affiliated with it for reports and information about referees between 2001 and 2018. Real Madrid believe that the case raises serious questions about refereeing in Spanish football.

The Portuguese made a direct comparison with the Italian scandal “Calciopoli“, which led to heavy sanctions against several clubs in 2006. “Congratulations to the Italians because this is the only country where “Calciopoli“ was really “Calciopoli“. In Spain so far, nothing has happened“, said Mourinho.

He continued with even sharper words: “If nothing happens, this will be the biggest scandal of refereeing corruption in world football. There is nothing more to say“.