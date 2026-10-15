Antonio Conte ready to take over Manchester United if Carrick leaves

Antonio Conte is ready to take over at Manchester United if the English giants decide to sack current manager Michael Carrick. This is claimed by the British tabloid “Sun“, amid growing tension over the performance of the “Red Devils“.

The 0-2 loss to Atletico Madrid deepened the team's crisis and extended its winless streak to five consecutive matches in all competitions. The poor results put Carrick's future in question, but for now the club's management does not intend to undertake a coaching shake-up.

Conte, who left Napoli after winning the Serie A title in 2025, has already expressed his desire to work at a club with a rich history and high ambitions. The Italian specialist is attracted by the challenge of returning a traditional giant to the top and once again turning it into a contender for the biggest awards.

In an interview with The Athletic, he stressed that he would like to take over a team that has a serious legacy in football, but needs a revival.

“If you go to a club whose history speaks for itself - with trophies, championship titles and victories - you can only honor it by striving to return the team to where it belongs. There are clubs that have to some extent lost touch with their own history. "I would like to go to a club like that, to dust it off and make it shine again. Clubs where there is pressure and where you don't just go to participate, but to compete," Conte said.

Manchester United fit the profile because of its glorious past and the fans' expectations of fighting for trophies. However, the current season has started disappointingly for the English club.

In the Premier League, the “Red Devils“ occupy 13th place, having recorded only one win in their first six matches. This is the team's weakest start to the championship in four decades and further intensifies criticism of Carrick.

Conte has considerable experience in English football. In 2017, he led Chelsea to the championship title, and later qualified Tottenham in the top 4 of the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

The Italian usually prefers to take over a new team in the summer, when he has enough time to prepare the squad and impose his ideas. According to the information that has emerged, however, he could make a compromise if the talks with Manchester United are serious and constructive enough.

Despite speculation about his possible appointment, there are currently no signs that the management of the English giant has decided to part ways with Michael Carrick. For now, the coach retains his position, but the next results will be of key importance for his future at “Old Trafford“.