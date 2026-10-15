Bulgarian international Zdravko Dimitrov brought a second consecutive success to Ivaylo Petev's team Mardinspor in the Turkish First League. The Bulgarian winger sealed the victory with a 1:0 at home against Fatih Karagümrük's team in a match from the tenth round of the championship.

Dimitrov scored the only and precious goal of the clash in the 10th minute of the match. After receiving a diagonal pass, the winger overcame the opposing defense with a quick series of feints and with an extremely precise shot sent the ball into the lower left corner of the goal.

Thanks to this triumph, the team led by Ivaylo Petev climbed to fifth place in the provisional standings with an asset of 18 points, falling only two points behind the positions that give the right to direct qualification to the elite Super League. At the same time, Fatih Karagümrük's team remains in tenth place with 13 points.