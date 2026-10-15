New heavy blow for Alexander Aamod Kilde: World Cup winner tears Achilles

The winner of the 2020 World Cup, Alexander Aamod Kilde, has suffered a new serious injury. The 34-year-old Norwegian skier has torn his Achilles tendon during a training descent in Chile, the Norwegian Ski Federation officially announced.

The specialist in speed disciplines received the injury on Wednesday. He is to be urgently transported to the Austrian city of Innsbruck, where he will undergo in-depth medical examinations and will be assigned an operational and rehabilitation program. The federation is not yet ready to give an exact estimate of how long the athlete will be out of action.

This injury is another huge test for Kilde, who suffered a horrific fall during a downhill in Wengen (Switzerland) in January 2024. After a series of operations and extensive rehabilitation, the Norwegian returned for the World Cup in March 2025, but was forced to miss the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina earlier this year.

Alexander Aamod Kilde, who is the fiancé of American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin, has 21 World Cup victories, a silver and bronze medal from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, as well as two silver medals from the 2023 World Championships in Courchevel d.