CSKA 1948 decided everything in one half and eliminated Neftohimik for the Cup

The CSKA 1948 team qualified for the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup tournament, after achieving a decisive 4:0 victory as a guest of the third division Neftohimik (Burgas).

The clash of the 1/16 final phase was played at the “Lazur“ stadium in Burgas in front of the local supporters, and the elite team demonstrated complete superiority from the first referee's signal.

All four goals in the match were scored before the break. The goal fiesta opened Andre Hoffman with an early goal in the 6th minute, and just seconds later (7') Atanas Iliev doubled the lead for the guests.

In the 30th minute Brian Sobrero made the score 3:0, and shortly before the end of the first half (44') Atanas Iliev scored his second personal goal of the match, making the final score 4:0.