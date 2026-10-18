Botev Vratsa escaped to the "Trough" and continues for the Bulgarian Cup

Botev (Vratsa) achieved a 2:1 victory over Fratria in a duel from the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria tournament and is now in the round of 16. The guests from Vratsa took the lead in the 36th minute, when Martin Dimitrov sent the ball into the goal of Fratria and gave his team the lead. However, the hosts reacted quickly and only eight minutes later restored the tie. In the 44th minute, Bilal Kandusi scored for 1:1, which brought back the intrigue in the match immediately before the break.

After an equal first half, the two teams continued the battle after the break. The decisive moment came in the 74th minute, when Martin Petkov scored the second goal for Botev (Vratsa) and again brought the guests ahead - 2:1. The Levski youth scored after the home team's goalkeeper collided with his teammates and dropped the ball, which landed at his feet.